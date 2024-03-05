Lions Re-Signing CB Emmanuel Moseley

Adam Schefter reports that the Lions are re-signing CB Emmanuel Moseley to a one-year deal for the 2024 season.

Moseley suffered a season-ending ACL injury during his first game for the Lions in Week 5 of last year.

Moseley, 27, wound up signing on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the 49ers, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The 49ers re-signed Moseley to their practice squad after he cleared waivers a day later. The team promoted him to their active roster later in the season and brought him back on an exclusive rights deal.

Moseley later agreed to a two-year contract worth up to $10.1 million with the 49ers. The Lions added him on a one-year, $6 million contract last year.

In 2023, Moseley appeared in one game for the Lions, but did not record a statistic.