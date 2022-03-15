Lions Re-Signing DE Charles Harris To Two-Year, $14M Deal

Ian Rapoport reports that the Lions are re-signing DE Charles Harris to a two-year deal worth $14 million.

Harris, 27, is a former first-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10,843,739 rookie contract when the Dolphins traded him to the Falcons.

Harris had his fifth-year option declined by the Falcons and earned a base salary of $1,943,692 in 2020. He signed a one-year, prove-it deal with the Lions for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Harris appeared in 17 games for the Lions and recorded 34 tackles, seven and a half sacks, and two forced fumbles.