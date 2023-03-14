Lions Re-Signing DL John Cominsky

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Lions are re-signing DL John Cominsky to a two-year, $8.5 million contract.

Garafolo adds that the contract has another $1 million in attainable incentives and $4 million in fully guaranteed money.

The Lions were clearly focused on retaining Cominsky this offseason and it looks like they were able to strike a deal in the end.

Cominsky, 27, is a former fourth-round pick by the Falcons in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Charleston. He was wrapping up his four-year, $3 million rookie contract when he was let go by the Falcons and claimed by the Lions in May of last year.

In 2022, Cominsky appeared in 14 games for the Lions and recorded 30 tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, three pass defenses, and a forced fumble.