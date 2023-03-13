Lions Re-Signing LB Alex Anzalone To Three-Year, $18.75M Deal

Ian Rapoport reports that the Lions are re-signing LB Alex Anzalone to a three-year contract worth $18.75 million.

Anzalone, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Saints out of Florida back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $3.46 million contract and made a base salary of $809,000 in 2020.

Anzalone was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the Lions. He returned to the team last year on a one-year deal.

In 2022, Anzalone appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 125 tackles, 1.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, a recovery and six pass defenses.