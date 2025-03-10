Lions Re-Signing Veteran OL Dan Skipper

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Lions are re-signing veteran OL Dan Skipper to a one-year contract.

Skipper, 30, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas back in 2017. He spent just a few months in Dallas before he was waived and later signed to the Lions’ practice squad.

After a year in Detroit, Skipper had brief stints with the Broncos and Patriots before the Texans signed him to their active roster but waived him in 2019.

The Lions quickly claimed him but waived him after a week and re-signed him to their practice squad. He recently had a brief stint with the Colts before returning to Detroit.

In 2024, Skipper appeared in 15 games for the Lions and made five starts.