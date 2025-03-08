Lions Signing DE Marcus Davenport To One-Year Deal

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Lions are signing DE Marcus Davenport to a one-year deal worth up to $4.75 million.

Davenport, 28, was drafted by the Saints in the first round out of UTSA in 2018. He signed a four-year, $13.741 million rookie contract with the Saints in 2018 that included an $8.074 million signing bonus.

The Saints picked up his fifth-year option for the 2022 season that paid him $9.553 million fully guaranteed.

Davenport was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when the Vikings signed him to a one-year, $13 million deal. They wound up placing him on injured reserve in October 2023 after just four games.

The Lions signed Davenport to a one-year, $6.5 million deal worth up to $10.5 million last offseason and he suffered a significant elbow injury after two games.

In 2024, Davenport appeared in two games for the Lions and recorded two total tackles and 0.5 sacks.