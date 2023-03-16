Lions Signing G Graham Glasgow

Adam Schefter reports that the Lions are signing veteran G Graham Glasgow to a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2024 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Glasgow, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Lions back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.038 million contract before agreeing to a four-year, $44 million deal with the Broncos in 2020 that includes $26 million guaranteed.

The Broncos opted to release Glasgow last week.

In 2022, Glasgow appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and started 13 at guard.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.