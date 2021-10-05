Lions Signing OL Ryan McCollum From Texans PS

Aaron Wilson reports that the Lions are signing OL Ryan McCollum from the Texans practice squad.

McCollum is the second offensive lineman to be signed off of Houston’s practice squad today.

McCollum, 23, went undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2021 before catching on with the Texans. He was unable to secure a spot on the 53-man roster and was re-added to the practice squad by Houston after being cut.

During his four-year college career at Texas A&M, McCollum appeared in 43 games as a center.