Lions Signing QB Steven Montez To Practice Squad

According to Mike Garafolo, the Detroit Lions are signing QB Steven Montez to their practice squad.

Montez, 24, originally signed with the Washington Football Team as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado after the 2020 draft. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp in 2020 and quickly re-signed to the practice squad.

Montez bounced between Washington’s practice squad and active roster last season. He was active for three games in 2020 but has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his college career, Montez recorded 824 completions on 1,321 pass attempts (62.4 percent) for 9,710 yards, 63 touchdowns, and 33 interceptions to go along with 343 rushing attempts for 960 yards (2.8 YPC) and 11 touchdowns.