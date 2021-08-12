Lions Signing RB Craig Reynolds

According to Aaron Wilson, the Lions are signing RB Craig Reynolds to a contract after he recently visited with the team.

Reynolds, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Kutztown back in May of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with Washington but was later re-signed to their practice squad.

He later joined the Falcons in November of 2019 and returned to Atlanta on a futures contract after the season. The Falcons elected to cut him loose last offseason and caught on with of Jaguars’ practice squad in September of last year.

Reynolds was on and off Jacksonville’s practice squad in 2020 before the Jaguars elected to waive him back in March.

In 2020, Reynolds appeared in two games for the Jaguars and recorded one rushing attempt for four yards, to go along with one reception for three yards and no touchdowns.