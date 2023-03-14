Lions Signing RB David Montgomery To Three-Year, $18M Deal

According to Tom Pelissero, the Lions are signing Bears’ free-agent RB David Montgomery to a contract.

Adam Schefter reports Montgomery is receiving a three-year deal worth $18 million including $11 million guaranteed.

This is a good indicator that Detroit won’t be re-signing impending free-agent Jamaal Williams.

Montgomery, 25, was drafted by the Bears in the third round out of Iowa State in 2019. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $4.015 million and is set to enter the open market for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2022, Montgomery appeared in 16 games for the Bears and recorded 201 rushing attempts for 801 yards (4.0 YPC) and five touchdowns, to go along with 34 receptions for 316 yards (9.3 YPC) and one touchdown.