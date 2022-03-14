Lions Signing S Tracy Walker To Three-Year, $25M Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Lions and S Tracy Walker have reached an agreement on a three-year, $25 million deal.

The contract includes $17 million guaranteed and keeps Walker in Detroit, which was a priority for the team.

Walker, 27, was drafted by the Lions in the third round out of Louisiana in 2018. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $3.51 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $881,998.

Walker was set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Walker appeared in 15 games for the Lions and recorded 107 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and six pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 42 safety out of 92 qualifying players.