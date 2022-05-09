Lions Signing Seventh-Round CB Chase Lucas

Mike Garafolo reports that the Lions are signing seventh-round CB Chase Lucas to his rookie contract.

Lucas, 25, was named to the USA Today All-Freshman team and the All-Pac-12 Second team during his career at Arizona State.

He is signing a four-year rookie deal worth $3,759,280 and includes a $99,280 signing bonus.

During his five-year college career, Lucas appeared in 51 games and recorded 223 tackles, two sacks, six interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.