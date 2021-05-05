Lions Signing TE Darren Fells

The Detroit Lions are signing veteran TE Darren Fells to a contract on Wednesday, according to Dave Birkett.
The Lions opted to bring Fells in for a visit this week following the news that TE Josh Hill was retiring.
Fells, 35, originally signed on with the Seahawks back in 2013. He spent just a few months in Seattle before he was waived at the start of the 2013 season and later signed by the Cardinals.
After a few years in Arizona, Fells signed a one-year contract with the Lions for the 2017 season. From there, he agreed to a three-year contract worth $12 million with the Browns.
Fells was set to make a base salary of $2.65 million for the 2019 season when he was released in 2019. He later signed a one-year deal with the Texans and then re-upped on a two-year deal worth $7 million in 2020 before being cut again.
In 2020, Fells appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and caught 21 passes for 312 yards receiving and four touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!