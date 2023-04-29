Lions Signing UDFA Baylor OT Connor Galvin

Ryan Fowler reports that the Lions are signing Baylor OT Connor Galvin after he went undrafted.

Galvin, 23, was a 2021 All-American and was the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2021 as well. He was First-team Big 12 in 2021 and Second-team All-Big 12.

During his college career at Baylor, Galvin appeared in 34 games at tackle.

We will have more on the Lions’ and their undrafted free-agent signings as they become available.