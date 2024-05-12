Lions Signing WR Kaden Davis Following Tryout

According to Mike Garafolo, the Lions are signing WR Kaden Davis to a contract following a tryout at rookie minicamp.

Davis was just recently cut by the Cardinals but didn’t have to wait long to catch on with a new team.

Davis, 25, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. He was cut during training camp but returned to their practice squad in November.

The Cardinals signed Davis in July of 2023 and he earned a practice squad spot for most of the season. Arizona re-signed him to a futures contract for the 2024 season but cut him after the draft.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.