Dolphins Paying Ereck Flowers $6M Signing Bonus As Part Of Trade To Washington

According to Adam Schefter, Washington G Ereck Flowers restructured his contract as a part of the trade that sent him from Miami to Washington on Tuesday.

Schefter says the Dolphins will pay Flowers a $6 million signing bonus while Washington will pay Flowers a $3 million, fully guaranteed base salary this year.

That wipes out a significant portion of the $8 million Miami was initially thought to be saving by making this move.

Flowers was traded from Miami to Washington for a swap of late-round picks just a year after leaving to sign a major free-agent deal with the Dolphins.

Flowers, 27, is a former No. 9 overall pick out of Miami by the Giants in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was the final year of a four-year $14.391 million rookie contract that was fully guaranteed and set to earn a base salary of $2,397,522 for 2018 when the Giants waived him.

The Jaguars later signed Flowers to a contract and he finished out the year in Jacksonville. He signed on with Washington one a one-year, $4 million deal for the 2019 season before departing for a three-year, $30 million deal with $19.95 million fully guaranteed from the Dolphins in 2020.

Flowers was set to make base salaries of $8.975 million and $9.975 million over the next two seasons.

In 2020, Flowers started 14 games for the Dolphins at left guard and was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 32 offensive guard out of 80 qualifying players.