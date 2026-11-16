Falcons

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson addressed the fans booing when the offense is unable to get going and said the team deserves it, given that fans are paying their hard-earned money to see them.

“It’s frustrating. We work hard to make them happy. Like I always say, I want to have a great product on the field, so they feel confident in us, and they feel confident to want to be proud to be a fan of this team. They put in their hard-earned work every single week to try to make it to these games, and it’s our job to make it count for them. So yeah, when they boo us, we deserve it. It’s our job to make it better, and we’re going to evaluate ourselves this week so we can be ready to go for the Vikings after the bye,” Robinson said, via The Athletic.

“We’ll support him through everything, and just ride along so we can have some success. Mike’s one that’s always trying to get better, and he’s always trying to be his best self every single day. We have to just rally around him and he has to just understand that we got his back no matter what. We have to be better, too. I gotta be better, too, in the run game, make sure to take off of him. And we all got to do our job so we can make it as seamless as possible for us.” Robinson added.

Falcons WR Drake London was fined $23,882 for unnecessary roughness.

was fined $23,882 for unnecessary roughness. Falcons HC Kevin Stefanski announced OC Tommy Rees will continue to call plays. (Josh Kendall)

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales was asked about some of the penalties that were called in the three-point win over the division-rival Saints on Sunday.

“I mean, some of the penalties that are judgment calls, they’re going to call them how they see them. The things that I’m going to focus on are the ones we’ve got to take control on, which is offsides penalties, pre-snap deals, delay of game — those types of procedural penalties. We’ve got to eliminate those,” Canales said, via ESPN. “The competitive calls are going to happen. There’s ways to talk about the technique, but it’s really the things we can control that we really have to focus on.”

“Proud of the group, proud of the way we stuck together and all that — certainly, penalties, that’s something we’re going to be talking about for sure. And just finding a way to clean that stuff up because when the margins get tighter, it just makes it hard to win that way,” Canales added.

Panthers

Panthers veteran RB Chuba Hubbard was asked about scoring against the Saints after

“I don’t even know how many balls I caught at this point. But you don’t know when it’s gonna show up, and at times you make mistakes it’s easy to think it’s not working. But you just keep chopping at the tree until it falls over,” Hubbard said, via The Athletic. “I messed up a blitz pickup so I was on myself for that. And I told myself, ‘I need to make a play. Need to make a play. Need to make a play.’”

“Whether I got a blitz pickup, whether I’ve gotta get the ball and do something with it, whatever happened I was just telling myself it’s now or never. The game’s on the line. They’re counting on offense to come through. And what the ball came to me, I did what I did. I’m on my way, God willing.”

Panthers S Zakee Wheatley was fined $5,626 for unnecessary roughness.