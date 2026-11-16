49ers

The 49ers have been chugging along on offense for most of the season, despite a carousel of receivers moving in and out of the lineup because of injuries. Eleven different wideouts have taken a snap for San Francisco this year, but no one player has more than 46 percent of the snaps. That hasn’t stopped QB Brock Purdy from piling up huge numbers, and he says he’s learned to trust whoever ends up in his supporting cast.

“I had to learn the last couple of years, the ’24 season, last year, when we had injuries,” Purdy said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “I feel like early on that might have affected me as a player. Like, ‘Oh, I don’t have this guy or that guy.’ But at the end of the day, dude, it’s the NFL. We got guys to step up and make plays, and I can trust in them, especially in Kyle [Shanahan]’s offensive system. Kyle’s always going to call a great game. And so it’s pushing through and learning from the last couple of years, man. I think really that benefited me, with where I am now.

“And whoever jumps in, man, we can just keep this thing rolling. And that’s on me. I put a lot of pressure on myself as the quarterback to trust the offense, trust the play, trust the guys that are out there. And there’s no excuses.”

Still, Purdy admitted there’ll be a boost if and when the 49ers can get talented receivers like Mike Evans and second-rounder De’Zhaun Stribling back on the field.

“Once we’re 100% healthy, who we’d have out there, like we did going into the L.A. game, the first game of the year, we feel great about it,” Purdy said. “Obviously, those guys got to chip away, do their job. And whoever we have out there now, can go and still do great and amazing things. I thought we saw it today. We got Keenan Allen back in the mix. We got George, Jordan Watkins. You got young guys stepping up. But yeah, once we have Mike Evans and Stribling, I mean, obviously it just makes everything better, too. We’re excited about that.”

Rams

Rams DL Aaron Donald recorded his first sack since 2023, and to be exact, it was his first sack in 1,050 days.

“Sacks come in bunches. It’s going to come. Just keep playing ball and keep finding ways to win. That’s the most important thing, is winning. No pressure, I’m not worried about it. I’ve been playing football since I was 5, 6 years old. They come in bunches. They’ll come eventually,” Donald said, via ESPN.

“It felt good … it felt even better that we won!” Donald added.

Rams CB Emmanuel Forbes was fined $10,839 for unnecessary roughness.

Seahawks

Plenty of teams want an identity built around depth and competition, but the Seahawks over the last two years under HC Mike Macdonald have embodied it as well as anyone. This season and the follow-up to last year’s Super Bowl title has had plenty of bumps, and in Week 10 Seattle was missing QB Sam Darnold and DT Leonard Williams. But backup QB Drew Lock fought through multiple bumps and bruises to push his record to 4-0 in relief of Darnold this year.

“We preach it’s a team of 70,” Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “It’s not just the starters. We’re only as tough, as good as our weakest link and we really believe that. This is a tough league and we need everybody—practice squad guys to the starters. So we have great players that come in to fill the spots, who work really hard during the week and prepare like they’re a starter. So, just super, super proud of how guys step in, having that no-flinch mentality we preach. That’s what you saw today.”

Macdonald committed to Darnold as the starter when he’s healthy: “I’d say we’re really optimistic that he’s going to be able to get a full week’s worth of work and be able to play against San Francisco.” (John Boyle)