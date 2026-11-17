Bears

Bears RB Kyle Monangai is hoping to return this week, with HC Ben Johnson hopeful that it can provide a spark to their run game.

“The time off definitely helped, but I mean it’s going to be there. Offseason I’ll heal it. That will be for then. It’s something I can manage now. The time off was needed though for sure. I feel in a much better spot than I was a month ago,” Monangai said, via ESPN. “Originally, I thought it was my thumb I was dealing with. I thought I’d be back very quickly. I didn’t foresee this length of time being out.”

“I think over the course of nine games, there’s only been three of those nine where we’re averaging over four yards a carry. Which, simply in our terms, it’s just not good enough right now. And those guys know that, particularly as the weather continues to turn into Bear weather, we’re going to need to lean on that run game more and it’s going to need to come through for us. I got to look at, is it the fact that we’re not getting as many explosives in the run game right now? Is that why the average is low? Or is it, we’re just not moving the line of scrimmage? What are those factors? And so being able to have nine games of sample size at this point is going to be really good for us to look into,” Johnson said.

Johnson said WR Luther Burden has cleared concussion protocol, while CB Kyler Gordon is considered day-to-day with a shoulder injury. (Brad Biggs)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell took to the podium and defended DE Aidan Hutchinson for injuring himself during a sack celebration.

“I hate it, I know he hates it. But I mean, the number of moves that I’ve seen Hutch make and the number of plyometrics, explosive movements, the spins, the one-leg lateral movements, lateral balances, I’m just like, it was one of those things, man. I hate it. I think we all understand what it is, and let’s be smart, but no, I’m not gonna say, ‘Nobody celebrates anymore,’” Campbell said, via NBC Sports. “I think what happened speaks for itself. We’re not talking to 8-year-olds here. And I’ll give you a story. I remember one time I made a big play and I freaking pumped my arm up and I’m pretty sure I tore my bicep, but I didn’t tell anybody. I was just excited. I just pumped my arm. It’s not like I — so if you say, ‘Hey, don’t pump your arm next time, make sure you stay stoic,’ man, this game is built off of emotion. And if you have to contain yourself after a play is made — I’m not talking about in the moment, in the game, because you gotta keep your head — then you’re really becoming something you’re not.”

Campbell said C Cade Mays will likely miss Week 11’s game against the Buccaneers. (Dave Birkett)

Vikings

Vikings first-round DT Caleb Banks was a healthy scratch in Week 9 before returning in Week 10 and playing 30.9 percent of defensive snaps, his second-highest rate of the year. Minnesota DC Brian Flores made the decision to keep Banks on the healthy inactive list, citing Elijah Williams‘ play and trying to light a fire under the rookie defensive tackle.

“Look, you can only dress 48,” Flores said, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “And so we’re always going to try to put our team in the best position and play guys that we feel like give us the best chance. Not saying that Caleb doesn’t, but we felt good about how Elijah [Williams] was playing. And sometimes that’s just kind of how it goes. I don’t want to make too much of that situation. Obviously, I’ve had a conversation with Caleb about that week, but we also knew that he’d be back in likely the next week.”

“And so I think it’s a good learning lesson for him that in this game, nothing is guaranteed. And so meetings, walk-throughs, practice, focus every day. I’m not saying that it wasn’t that, but he’s competing every day with the other guys on the roster. He’s doing a lot of good things. He played well the other day. Sometimes in coaching, there’s a, ‘How do you light a fire? What buttons do you push?’ Sometimes that’s the button you’ve got to push.”