49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan isn’t worried about a lack of production from veteran DE Nick Bosa, adding that Bosa is continuing to work his way back into the team’s rotation and improve week to week.

“I see Nick working his way back. I think that he has a number of plays that look just like Nick and I think he’s had a few plays that doesn’t. I think Nick’s ready to go and I think he’s definitely affecting the quarterback and doing some good things out there. But, Nick’s going to get better the more he gets back with us. He’s taken a lot of time off with his injury. He had a lot of time off before that, going into Australia with his injury over the summer and everything like that, or from last year, so he hasn’t gotten to play a lot of football. But, I still see a guy out there who’s a top pass rusher, who does a lot of good things. He’s got to handle the majority of the chips, which doesn’t give him as many opportunities on the edge. But, I’m not worried about Nick. Nick’s going to get better each week and he’ll eventually get there,” Shanahan said, via Niners Wire.

49ers DT Gracen Halton underwent surgery for a broken leg and dislocated ankle he suffered last weekend and is now expected to return for OTAs. (Schefter)

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Carson Beck threw two interceptions against the Rams but was still smiling given that he got to line up across from, and be sacked by, a player like Rams DL Aaron Donald.

“The ebbs and flows of football, I’ve been through it. Not at this level. But it’s still the same game that we play. I’ve been through the good, the bad, the ugly, the uglier. How are you able to respond when things go bad? Obviously, we didn’t respond well today, and that starts with me. But having the opportunity to play, that’s what allows us to stay focused. To be out there is fun. Football is fun,” Beck said, via NBC Sports. “It was cool. Losing is awful. Don’t get it twisted. Losing is the worst thing ever. I hate losing. I haven’t done a lot of it. But it’s not about me. It’s about the team, and what we can do to fix the things to win games like this. But it was awesome. Going out on the first drive, looking across the field at guys like Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett. I just smiled for a second and was like, ‘This is sick.’ This is the thing you dream of when you start playing football at 6, 7 years old.”

Cardinals S Kitan Crawford was fined $5,775 for unnecessary roughness.

was fined $5,775 for unnecessary roughness. Cardinals HC Matt LaFleur mentioned S Andrew Wingard will miss “an extended period of time” with a wrist/hand injury. (Josh Weinfuss)

Rams

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the expected return date for Rams WR Puka Nacua is mid-December, during the stretch run.

is mid-December, during the stretch run. Rapoport said the MCL is the most significant of Nacua’s injuries, followed by his PCL and turf toe.

As for WR Davante Adams, Rapoport noted that his hamstring injury is rare, but the current target return date is Thanksgiving Eve in Week 12.