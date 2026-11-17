49ers

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey had a massive game against the Cowboys’ defense and led San Francisco to a six-point win over Dallas in an offensive shootout.

“You never know. You go into each game. You don’t really predict anything. Again, you just have to have the right mindset on a play that’s going to break. You trust your instincts and play fast,” McCaffrey said, via NBC Sports.

“It really is backyard football at that point. We all played it as kids at recess, and you draw up plays on your hand, and it never happens. You ever tell a 5-year-old to run a post route, and he just runs a corner and something else, but he’s open? That’s kind of what that was. Again, I think those little decisions that you make in games, from Brock to scramble, not to just surrender the play but to keep it alive. That’s a big deal. There’s no planning that goes into that. It’s just him doing a great job playing ball.”

“They brought pressure. They dropped a D-end on me, so that’s a perfect look for that play. Again, it was a great job by Brock getting the ball where it needed to be. It made it easy for me,” McCaffrey continued. “You just catch it and run as fast as you can to try to score. Don’t overthink it. You hope that nobody catches you, and you hope that you’re really fast so your teammates don’t catch up to you to celebrate, because it makes you look slow. We’ll have to check the tape.”

Cowboys

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones didn’t advertise wholesale changes to the team’s coaching staff but admitted the team has underperformed by their standards.

“I certainly understand their frustration because there’s no doubt that we’re frustrated,” Jones said, via The Athletic. “We feel like the way we’re playing ball right now is unacceptable. Our fans certainly deserve better.

Jones added that while the offense has outperformed, the defense still has a lot to be desired.

“I think offensively we do a good job,” Jones said. “In general, I’d say we move the ball well. As a whole, if you look at the, if you want to refer to it as the Schottenheimer era, I’d say, ‘Yeah, our offense has been an offense that’s played at a high level.’ (They’ve) been in the top half, top-third of the league, however you want to define it. But defensively, obviously we haven’t. The last two years with Coach Schottenheimer as our head coach, our defense has been, unfortunately, predominantly in the back-third of the league, back-quarter of the league, however you want to define it. We haven’t done a good job on the defensive side of the ball. We’ve struggled with that.”

Cowboys S Malik Hooker talked about if the team is supportive in DC Christian Parker ‘s coaching: “I can’t speak on everybody. I mean, I can only speak on me. I mean, for me, I think he’s a great coach, does a great job out there, and I can only do what’s asked of me. I mean, as far as everybody else, I’m not sure.” (Calvin Watkins)

talked about if the team is supportive in DC ‘s coaching: “I can’t speak on everybody. I mean, I can only speak on me. I mean, for me, I think he’s a great coach, does a great job out there, and I can only do what’s asked of me. I mean, as far as everybody else, I’m not sure.” (Calvin Watkins) Dallas HC Brian Schottenheimer was asked if they are going to make a change at DC: “I’m not saying that. I’m saying we’re still in the process of going through all the film and evaluation of where we stand today.” (Watkins)

Giants

Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux was fined $11,941 for unsportsmanlike conduct.