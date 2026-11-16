Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn feels RB Jacory Crosky-Merritt is trending in the right direction with his groin injury in terms of opening his 21-day practice window this week. (Ben Standig)

feels RB is trending in the right direction with his groin injury in terms of opening his 21-day practice window this week. (Ben Standig) Commanders S Quan Martin was fined $17,911 for unnecessary roughness.

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer was vocal about the defensive mistakes that cost the team a win against the 49ers in a 46-40 shootout.

“I thought the second half was unacceptable. Tackling was atrocious, and we got to do a deep dive on the film and see why. You can’t give up three explosive plays of over 65 yards for touchdowns and expect to win in this league,” Schottenheimer said, via The Athletic. “I haven’t been around a situation like this, where the defense was that poor in the second half. Very disappointed, very frustrated. I thought the first half we did some really good things. It’s a very good San Francisco offense, right? But what got us in the second half was the tackling — or the lack of tackling. And you’ve got to get guys on the ground.”

“This is what it is — he’s a young coach that’s in his first year of coordinating, and basically, calling the plays,” owner Jerry Jones said of DC Christian Parker. “So, you would have to say that you would hope you could win games like the last (few) that we’ve lost. I’ll weigh his early times. I’ve been with teams that had some pretty good coordinators on defense that ended up winning Super Bowls.”

Eagles

The Athletic’s Zach Berman says Eagles TE Dallas Goedert ‘s contract complicated trade talks and set the Eagles’ asking price higher than inquiring teams were comfortable with. Goedert’s deal is designed to be cut on June 1, 2027, if he’s not re-signed, leaving the Eagles with $8.2 million in dead money in 2027 and $10 million in 2028. If he had been traded, all $18 million would have hit the books in 2027, dropping the Eagles’ cap space by $8.7 million.

‘s contract complicated trade talks and set the Eagles’ asking price higher than inquiring teams were comfortable with. Goedert’s deal is designed to be cut on June 1, 2027, if he’s not re-signed, leaving the Eagles with $8.2 million in dead money in 2027 and $10 million in 2028. If he had been traded, all $18 million would have hit the books in 2027, dropping the Eagles’ cap space by $8.7 million. Berman would expect the Eagles to work hard to extend DT Moro Ojomo after trading DT Jordan Davis . He notes Ojomo may not have any sacks yet this year, but his pass rush win rate is high, suggesting those are coming. He’s also a valued locker room presence, nicknamed “Coach Mo” by his teammates.

after trading DT . He notes Ojomo may not have any sacks yet this year, but his pass rush win rate is high, suggesting those are coming. He’s also a valued locker room presence, nicknamed “Coach Mo” by his teammates. Berman points out Eagles GM Howie Roseman ‘s son goes to Duke and works with the football program, so he wouldn’t read too much into the GM’s presence at the Duke/Miami game during the bye week. Roseman was spotted with Miami QB Darian Mensah , who transferred from Duke last year.

‘s son goes to Duke and works with the football program, so he wouldn’t read too much into the GM’s presence at the Duke/Miami game during the bye week. Roseman was spotted with Miami QB , who transferred from Duke last year. Eagles LB Jeremiah Trotter was fined $6,428 for unnecessary roughness, LB Zack Baun was fined $6,750 for unnecessary roughness, and S Andrew Mukuba was fined $9,041 for unnecessary roughness.

was fined $6,428 for unnecessary roughness, LB was fined $6,750 for unnecessary roughness, and S was fined $9,041 for unnecessary roughness. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Eagles have brought back TJ Paganetti in a consulting role after he worked with the team for 10 years through 2024. He served as the Saints’ run game coordinator when HC Kellen Moore was hired from Philadelphia, but he was let go during the year this season.