Bears

Despite being bothered by injuries, the Madden curse hadn’t seemed to affect Bears QB Caleb Williams‘ play, but that all changed when he threw four interceptions against the Buccaneers.

“The biggest thing is, the frustration comes from the feeling of, for me, personally, I always don’t want to let my teammates down. That’s always big for me. And in that situation, in those situations, I feel like I did. And so, that’s the frustrating part that lingers,” Williams said, via ESPN. “The pressure idea … I don’t think we have that here inside the building. I think that’s the biggest thing is us understanding it only matters what we think, what we feel. You know one week we can be Super Bowl contenders, one week we can be playoff contenders, one week we can be wild card contenders, one week we can be the worst team in the league and that comes from the outside noise and all that.”

“He’s playing fast right now. He’s got a great approach. He’s doing a good job downloading the game plan. We don’t feel like we’re hindered in any way as a coaching staff from the schematics of what we’re able to put in, the details, the alerts. He’s just able to digest a lot more. He’s seeing coverage really well with where his eyes should be tied into his feet also. So, we’re really encouraged with where he’s at. We just gotta continue to push that envelope and see how far it will take us,” HC Ben Johnson said of Williams.

“That’s one of the coolest things about being here in Chicago and what we’re building here: It’s not just Chicago Bears, it’s us as Chicago athletes. We’ve talked about it multiple times, what we want to do for the city. This is just one of those stepping stones for Pete himself as his career goes, but also us as a friend group. We want to support each other, we want to show up for each other,” Williams added.

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell was adamant at the podium that the team must move on from the injuries to DE Aidan Hutchinson and LB Jack Campbell, since losing both players would be for nothing at this point.

“I think there are times where if you’re not careful, you lay in bed at night and you start thinking about all the ‘what ifs?’ And at some point, you become a miserable piece of [expletive]. And I’m not going to do it, man. We’re not doing it. I refuse to look at it that way,” Campbell said, via NFL.com. “Does it stink? It sure did in the moment. It’s time to move on. We have to. And what has happened with Jack Campbell and with Hutch now will not be in vain. We can’t allow it to. They got us to this point. And so, what are we going to do about it, man? Are we just going to let it go to waste or are we going to do something and pick up the slack? One guy cannot pick up the slack of Aidan Hutchinson, but we have enough here to weather this storm and rise above it. So, we’ll do that. It’s unfortunate. I hate it for him. Certainly, for us being selfish, it’s hard for us, too, just to swallow it right when it happens.”

Packers

Packers DC Jonathan Gannon told reporters that there are no weaknesses in the game of DT Karl Brooks, whom Gannon notes has been on a roll since playing against the Patriots.

“I thought he played probably his best game since I’ve been here in my mind and he lit it up versus New England, too. From a play-style standpoint, always on point. Schematic and technical executions, most of the time is on point. He’s a guy that plays a lot of different spots. To the eye just watching the game, plays defensive tackle. Yes, he does. But we align him in a lot of different spots by front structure, by who we have out there, and I feel good about him doing everything. He’s one of those guys that doesn’t really have a weakness in his game. I think he’s a well-rounded defensive tackle. He’s a really good piece for us. He’s another guy, too, man, he takes the arrow in the forehead and just trying to get better. I’ve been pleased with him,” Gannon said, via Packers.com. “The biggest thing is just we’ve just got to keep coaching them. We’ve just got to keep believing in each other and we’ve just got to keep fighting. There’s going to be setbacks, but the one thing is you can’t let the setback make you worse after that. It’s got to make you better. We’ve got to take a step forward from here,” Stenavich said.