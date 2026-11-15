Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell had no update for reporters on the knee injury DE Aidan Hutchinson suffered during a celebration.

“Nothing new,” Campbell said, via Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com. “We’ll know more when we get back in the States, but any time you lose a player of his caliber, the type of teammate he is — he’s a captain of ours — that doesn’t make things easy.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur had several interesting quotes for the media following Sunday’s loss to the Vikings: “Alright, that was a butt whooping. This is a humbling league and today we got humbled. We turned the ball over four times. That’s a recipe for disaster. We didn’t coach well enough and certainly didn’t go out there and execute well enough.” (PackersWire)

had several interesting quotes for the media following Sunday’s loss to the Vikings: “Alright, that was a butt whooping. This is a humbling league and today we got humbled. We turned the ball over four times. That’s a recipe for disaster. We didn’t coach well enough and certainly didn’t go out there and execute well enough.” (PackersWire) On turnovers: “I thought, all in all, our defense did a pretty good job responding to those difficult situations. But you can’t give up the ball, whether you’re deep in your own territory or you’re in scoring position to put points on the board…you can’t take yourself out of those opportunities.”

Lafleur was also asked about G Aaron Banks not starting: “We were going to shuffle up the O-line a little bit. Laken has been doing a good job, putting him back at his natural position. There’s a lot of football in front of us. We have seven more guaranteed games. It’s one week at a time. It’s staying together, trying to learn. There’s a lot to learn when you get whooped like that. You have to regroup and stay together.”

not starting: “We were going to shuffle up the O-line a little bit. Laken has been doing a good job, putting him back at his natural position. There’s a lot of football in front of us. We have seven more guaranteed games. It’s one week at a time. It’s staying together, trying to learn. There’s a lot to learn when you get whooped like that. You have to regroup and stay together.” Packers QB Jordan Love on facing the Vikings’ pass rush: “You don’t stand a chance sometimes when you’re facing pressure and the routes are still developing.” (Wood)

Vikings

Vikings C Blake Brandel on QB Kirk Cousins‘s impact: “His professionalism and leadership cannot be understated. It’s one of those things where the stuff that he’s able to do might not show on the stat sheet, but it empowers guys and makes a difference in the offense.” (Lewis)