49ers

49ers WR Keenan Allen had to get up to speed quickly but found it easy to work with QB Brock Purdy, and both look forward to building more chemistry as the season continues.

“On Wednesday, I didn’t know what any of the words meant,” Allen said, via The Athletic. “Just trying to stay quarterback friendly. Be an outlet and always be in his vision, and if he throws me the ball, always being able to make a play … just playing ball.”

“He’s great. Just a true pro. He understands routes, and he moves well within routes. He does a good job of creating separation. I feel like in man coverage moments, he was able to sort of put some savvy on it and get open. Which is really cool for me to see and feel. So obviously with the limited reps that we got last week, I’m excited to build off this,” Purdy said.

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Carson Beck had a rough NFL debut in Week 10 against the Rams, completing 11 of 18 passes for 108 yards and two interceptions. Arizona HC Mike LaFleur thinks the rookie did well with his cadence and saw some promising signs.

“Was he doing his job? Was he getting in and out of the huddle? I thought he used the cadence really well, got that first free play on that third and seven,” LaFleur said, via PFT. “Actually, I chickened out a little bit because we talked about using cadence all week when we were kind of in those disadvantaged situations. The first drive, I kind of wanted to chill out and make sure that we weren’t going from third-and-seven to third-and-12, and he stuck with it. He stuck with the cadence there, got the free play, and I thought [he] delivered an excellent ball to our receiver. I know our receiver can make that play. When you just look at his element and what he had to do, like I said yesterday, he did everything we asked him to do, and I am really encouraged by it.”

Los Angeles also sacked Beck five times. LaFleur admitted that the rookie quarterback went through some stressful moments.

“I think we all probably could notice that, right? I mean, you guys could see with your eyes,” LaFleur said. “As I was talking to you guys right after the game, you guys saw it, and then you confirmed it probably with some tape today or whatever you guys were watching. That wasn’t shocking at all. It’s just like I’ve kind of said with him, you can meet all you want, and you can watch all the film, [but] he keeps it very simple. At least that’s what it comes across as. It’s just going to be getting as many reps as he can. That’s what stinks about yesterday [was] only having 34 reps and trying to get a little bit of a run game going, which we obviously didn’t. Not a huge sample size as of yesterday, but hey, have another one this week, and we’ll take it from there.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said he’s not surprised that DL Aaron Donald can still make a major impact in games.

“I’m never surprised,” McVay said, via PFT. “I think the term ‘one-of-one’ is thrown around way too loosely in this day and age, but it’s not with him. He’s one-of-one. He can do things, he’s done things and his impact — whether he has to say it or just show it, he’s a total ‘G.’ I love everything he’s about, and he is one-of-one. He’s had a tremendous impact on this team and it certainly is not exclusive to just getting a sack today. He’s made a tremendous impact. He’s a guy that everybody looks at and they say, ‘Watching the way that he moves — if you just mimic and emulate that, we’ll be in good shape.’”