Buccaneers

Buccaneers CB Keionte Scott was fined $6,540 for unnecessary roughness.

Saints

Saints HC Kellen Moore knows the fanbase is frustrated with the 3-6 record the team has, but implores them to be patient as they focus and find success.

“We all want the same thing, we all have the same goals and aspirations. We want to win football games and put ourself in position to have success. There’s disappointment any time that doesn’t happen. There’s emotions with that; we all feel those emotions,” Moore said, via New Orleans Saints.“We’re never gonna get that game back. We reviewed it today, now we really have to focus on eyes forward, getting better each and every day and the next opportunity will eventually come. I totally understand the frustration. I totally understand that because we all naturally feel that. We have an opportunity ahead of (ourselves) that we have to focus on, we have to get better. Obviously, we’ve got to run the football more consistently. We’ve got to do a better job there. We’ve rotated a few running backs. Trav (Travis Etienne Jr.) coming back, I thought he had a couple of really good, dirty runs that weren’t perfect situations and he was able to get some positive yards out of (those). We’ve just got to find the best path for moving forward.”

Moore said OL Asim Richards will likely miss a couple of weeks with a knee injury. (Mike Triplett)

will likely miss a couple of weeks with a knee injury. (Mike Triplett) Triplett adds it’s to be determined whether LB Pete Werner can return this week and when C Erik McCoy and OT Taliese Fuaga will return.

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald praised WR Tory Horton for his late kickoff return that made a huge impact on the game.

“It was a tremendous play. Tory’s actually trying to catch that ball, albeit with one hand. Just an incredible play. With George Holani going down, we had to take Jadarian Price off of kickoff returns, so those are guys that haven’t necessarily practiced a bunch in a while, especially with this game plan. So to be able to step in and be able to execute some of those critical situations is some great stuff by them, great job by our coaches, and it really helped us close the game out,” Macdonald said, via NBC Sports. “We told them that was the situation going. Now, there’s a difference between catching it 8 yards deep in the end zone and making a play like that, which is just some really, really great stuff.”

Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon was fined $17,911 for unsportsmanlike conduct, and LB Ernest Jones was fined $23,882 for unnecessary roughness.