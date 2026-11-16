Bears

Bears DE Austin Booker was fined $6,457 for unnecessary roughness, and WR Zavion Thomas was fined $6,901 for unnecessary roughness.

Packers

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Packers WR Skyy Moore ‘s ankle injury in Week 10 isn’t considered serious, as they were cautious with him after he just returned from injured reserve.

‘s ankle injury in Week 10 isn’t considered serious, as they were cautious with him after he just returned from injured reserve. Green Bay HC Matt LaFleur said Kevin Zeitler was in line to start at right guard before suffering an injury on Thursday: “Unfortunately a freak thing in Thursday’s practice – we’ll see where he’s at. He was fighting us to play but didn’t think it was responsible to put him out there.” (Weston Hodkiewicz)

said was in line to start at right guard before suffering an injury on Thursday: “Unfortunately a freak thing in Thursday’s practice – we’ll see where he’s at. He was fighting us to play but didn’t think it was responsible to put him out there.” (Weston Hodkiewicz) LaFleur was asked if his plan is for DE Micah Parsons to return following the bye week on Thanksgiving Eve: “Well, that’s my plan, but I think my plan’s been different than everybody else’s the whole time.” (Rob Demovsky)

to return following the bye week on Thanksgiving Eve: “Well, that’s my plan, but I think my plan’s been different than everybody else’s the whole time.” (Rob Demovsky) He continued: “There’s still a couple more hurdles for him to clear before we can definitively say he’s a go. He’s shown progress, but we’ll see where he is by the end of the week.” (Demovsky)

LaFleur made it clear Aaron Banks remains in the discussion to start at left guard: “He certainly is.” (Ryan Wood)

Vikings

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins held back tears after a victory in his return to Minnesota, where he tore his Achilles in the stadium three years ago during an MVP-worthy run.

“It was emotional coming to the stadium. Three years ago, tearing my Achilles here. It’s been a tough three years. I was just grateful for the opportunity to play here today, and grateful for my teammates and what they did to make this outcome possible,” Cousins said, via ESPN.

“There’s so much football up ahead, but certainly it’s gratifying to be able to come back here with the purple on. I think to come back here with another team isn’t quite the same. To come back here with the purple on, similar time of year, three years later, it’s a blessing, to be able to have a win like we had today. But there’s just so much football ahead, and the story is going to get written much later.”