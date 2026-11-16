Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed QB Easton Stick from the practice squad.
- Buccaneers signed QB Cooper Rush and WR David Sills to the practice squad.
- Buccaneers released DB Brandon Johnson from the practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers elevated DE Myles Adams from the practice squad.
- Chargers activated TE David Njoku and LB Denzel Perryman from injured reserve.
- Chargers placed G Branson Taylor on injured reserve.
Colts
- Colts signed DB Johnathan Edwards from the practice squad.
- Colts signed TE Harrison Bryant and WR Samori Toure to the practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins waived K Zane Gonzalez and DE Jamree Kromah.
Eagles
- Eagles signed TE Zach Ertz and T John Ojukwu from the practice squad.
- Eagles designated RB Will Shipley to return from injured reserve.
- Eagles signed RB Jaydon Blue, LB Chance Campbell and TE Hayden Rucci to the practice squad.
- Eagles released DB Shaun Wade from the practice squad.
Giants
- Giants waived WR Charlie Jones and DB Nikko Reed.
- Giants signed WR Xavier Gipson from the Eagles’ practice squad.
- Giants signed DB Tavierre Thomas from the Vikings’ practice squad.
Lions
- Lions waived DB Nick Whiteside.
- Lions claimed LB Tyrus Wheat off waivers from the Cowboys.
Packers
- Packers released DT David Blay from the practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers waived LB Nick Hampton.
- Panthers signed DB Marco Wilson from the practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders signed QB Brett Rypien to the practice squad.
- Raiders released LB Bralen Trice from the practice squad.
Rams
- Rams waived WR Brennan Presley.
- Rams placed C Dylan McMahon on injured reserve.
- Rams released DT Jalen Hunt from the practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens elevated WR Chris Moore and TE Nick Vannett from the practice squad.
- Ravens signed T Chuma Edoga from the practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks waived NT Deven Eastern.
Titans
- Titans signed WR Jason Brownlee and DB Bishop Fitzgerald to the practice squad.
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