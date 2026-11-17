Bills
- Bills placed G Ar’maj Reed-Adams on injured reserve.
- Bills signed DB Te’Cory Couch to the practice squad.
- Bills released G Nick Broeker from the practice squad.
Browns
- Browns waived DT Elijah Chatman from injured reserve.
- Browns waived TE Carsen Ryan.
- Browns claimed DE Jamree Kromah off waivers from the Dolphins.
Cardinals
- Cardinals waived T Albert Reese.
- Cardinals signed DT Jared Harrison-Hunte and DB Wydett Williams from the practice squad.
- Cardinals placed LB Jordan Burch and DB Andrew Wingard on injured reserve.
- Cardinals signed WR Ronnie Bell to the practice squad.
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed TE John FitzPatrick and RB E.J. Smith to the practice squad.
- Chiefs released WR Jacob De Jesus and WR Bub Means from the practice squad.
Colts
- Colts signed WR Quez Watkins from the practice squad.
- Colts placed LB Jaylon Carlies on injured reserve.
Commanders
- Commanders designated RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt to return from injured reserve.
Cowboys
- Cowboys waived T Ajani Cornelius.
- Cowboys signed C Nick Leverett from the practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed QB Brady Cook, DT Jordan Jefferson and DE Eric Watts from the practice squad.
- Dolphins placed DT Zeek Biggers and DT Jordan Phillips on injured reserve.
- Dolphins signed WR Brady Boyd, DT Matthew Butler, K Daniel Carlson and DT Chris Smith to the practice squad.
Eagles
- Eagles signed RB Jaydon Blue from the practice squad.
- Eagles signed DT Leki Fotu and WR Quentin Skinner to the practice squad.
Giants
- Giants released RB Eric Gray from the practice squad.
Jets
- Jets signed G Kohl Levao to the practice squad.
- Jets released LB Nathan Voorhis from the practice squad.
Lions
- Lions released DT Ben Stille from the practice squad.
Packers
- Packers signed DT Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi and WR Coleman Owen to the practice squad.
- Packers released K Lenny Krieg from the practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers signed TE Joshua Simon to the practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens released K Harrison Mevis from the practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers signed DB A.J. Finley to the practice squad.
Texans
- Texans placed LB Azeez Al-Shaair on injured reserve.
- Texans signed DE Sabastian Harsh to the practice squad.
- Texans released DT Junior Tafuna from the practice squad.
Titans
- Titans signed WR Xavier Restrepo from the practice squad.
- Titans placed WR Wan’Dale Robinson on injured reserve.
- Titans signed RB Michael Carter and WR Jamari Thrash to the practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings signed DB D’Anthony Bell to the practice squad.
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