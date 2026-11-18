Bills
- Bills activated WR Tyrell Shavers from the PUP list.
Cardinals
- Cardinals released WR James Proche from the practice squad.
- Cardinals signed WR Bub Means and DB Jerrick Reed to the practice squad.
Chiefs
- Chiefs activated DT Omarr Norman-Lott from the PUP list.
- Chiefs placed TE Jared Wiley on injured reserve.
- Chiefs released LB Cole Christiansen from the practice squad.
- Chiefs signed T Fred Johnson to the practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys designated DB Jalen Thompson to return from injured reserve.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed DE Max Llewellyn from the practice squad.
- Dolphins signed P Jack Browning to the practice squad.
Eagles
- Eagles claimed T Ajani Cornelius off waivers from the Cowboys.
Giants
- Giants released C Geno VanDeMark from the practice squad.
- Giants signed WR Charlie Jones and DB Nikko Reed to the practice squad.
Jets
- Jets designated DT David Onyemata to return from injured reserve.
Lions
- Lions activated DB Kerby Joseph from the PUP list.
- Lions placed DE Aidan Hutchinson on injured reserve.
- Lions signed DB Nick Whiteside to the practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers placed LB Claudin Cherelus on the practice squad injured list.
- Panthers signed LB Nick Hampton to the practice squad.
Rams
- Rams signed WR Brennan Presley to the practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens activated RB Adam Randall from injured reserve.
- Ravens signed G Michael Jordan to the practice squad.
Saints
- Saints signed T Colby Sorsdal to the practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks released QB Adrian Martinez from the practice squad.
- Seahawks signed NT Deven Eastern to the practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers activated WR Max Hurleman from the practice squad injured list.
- Steelers designated G Gennings Dunker, WR Michael Pittman and WR Roman Wilson to return from injured reserve.
- Steelers placed G Mason McCormick on injured reserve.
- Steelers placed WR Max Hurleman on the practice squad injured list.
- Steelers released WR Isaiah Hodgins from the practice squad.
Titans
- Titans designated G Fernando Carmona to return from injured reserve.
Vikings
- Vikings placed LB Bo Richter on injured reserve.
- Vikings signed WR D’Wayne Eskridge to the practice squad.
- Vikings signed WR Jeshaun Jones from the practice squad.
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