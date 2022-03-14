Packers Re-Signing LB De’Vondre Campbell To Five-Year, $50M Deal

Bill Huber reports that the Green Bay Packers have re-signed LB De’Vondre Campbell to a five-year deal worth $50 million.

Campbell, 28, was drafted by the Falcons in the fourth round out of Minnesota in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.9 million rookie deal and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season.

Campbell signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2020 that was worth a maximum of $8 million. He later joined the Packers last summer.

In 2021, Campbell appeared in 16 games for the Packers and recorded 146 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, a recovery and five pass deflections.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.