Packers Re-Signing TE Robert Tonyan To One-Year Deal

The Green Bay Packers have agreed to a one-year deal with TE Robert Tonyan, according to Tom Silverstein.

Silverstein adds that the deal includes a voidable year, likely for cap purposes.

Tonyan suffered a torn ACL last year, but Silverstein says he should be back for the second half of the season.

Tonyan, 27, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana State back in 2017. He lasted just a few months in Detroit before he was waived at the start of the 2017 season.

The Packers later signed Tonyan to their practice squad towards the end 2017 season and brought him back in 2018 on a futures contract. He re-signed with Green Bay as an exclusive rights free agent each of the next two seasons.

Tonyan returned to the Packers last year on a restricted deal and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Tonyan appeared in eight games for the Packers and caught 18 passes for 204 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

