Packers Signing CB Keisean Nixon

Doug Kyed is reporting that the Packers are signing former Raiders CB Keisean Nixon to a contract on Friday.

This is likely a special teams-focused signing for Green Bay, as Nixon worked with Rich Bisaccia in Las Vegas.

Nixon, 24, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in 2019. He played out the final year of his three-year rookie contract.

However, the Raiders declined to tender Nixon an offer as a restricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Nixon appeared in 11 games for the Raiders and recorded nine tackles and no interceptions.