Packers Signing CB Nate Hobbs

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Packers are signing CB Nate Hobbs to a four-year, $48 million contract on Monday.

The deal includes $16 million guaranteed.

The Packers had a glaring need at cornerback so it makes sense that they would look to address the position before the draft to help free themselves up a bit.

Hobbs, 25, was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft draft by the Raiders. He signed a four-year, $3,783,052 contract with the Raiders that included a $303,052 signing bonus.

Hobbs played out the final year of his rookie contract with the Raiders and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time.

In 2024, Hobbs appeared in 11 games for the Raiders making seven starts and recording 49 tackles, one interception and five pass defenses.

