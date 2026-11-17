Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Packers are signing international DT Haggai Ndubuisi to a contract.

Ndubuisi, 26, is a former offensive lineman from Nigeria who was working with the UpRise Academy in Africa, which is a program created in part by Giants DE Osi Umenyiora.

He took part in the NFL international combine in London and later traveled to Arizona to work with former NFL center LeCharles Bentley.

Ndubuisi played soccer and basketball before being convinced to give football a try after seeing a video of the sport on YouTube.

He signed with the Cardinals back in 2022 on a guaranteed contract of $207,000, which was among the highest for undrafted free agents that year. Ndubuisi was also a member of the Broncos at which time he switched from offensive lineman to defensive lineman and was a member of the team’s practice squad.

Ndubuisi had a brief stint with the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL before being waived in February 2024. He signed with Washington for camp that year but was among the final roster cuts before signing to the practice squad and spending the year there.

From there, Ndubuisi signed with Houston for camp last year but didn’t make the 53-man roster and spent the year on the practice squad. He then signed with the Buccaneers this offseason but was let go waived in early August after being placed on the PUP list.

In 2025, Ndubuisi appeared in one game for the Texans and recorded one tackle.