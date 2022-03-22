Packers Signing DT Jarran Reed

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Packers are signing DT Jarran Reed to a contract on Tuesday.

Reed reportedly visited with the Packers today and was impressive enough to earn an offer from Green Bay.

The Bengals hosted Reed for a free agent visit a few days ago.

Reed, 29, was selected in the second round out of Alabama in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $4,889,636 that included a signing bonus of $1,756,100 before agreeing to a two-year, $23 million deal with Seattle in March of 2020.

He wound up being cut by Seattle last offseason and signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs.

In 2021, Reed appeared in all 17 games and recorded 43 tackles, two tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one pass defense.