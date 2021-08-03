Packers Signing DT Josh Avery

Aaron Wilson reports that the Green Bay Packers are signing former Seahawks DT Josh Avery to a contract.

Avery, 25, went undrafted out of Southeast Missouri back in 2020 before signing on with the Seahawks.

Unfortunately, Avery was unable to make the 53-man roster heading into the seasons and was let go by Seattle.

During his two years with Southeast Missouri, Avery recorded 41 tackles and two and a half sacks.