Packers Signing K Ramiz Ahmed

According to his agency, the Green Bay Packers are signing K Ramiz Ahmed to a contract.

Congratulations to K, @i_m_Ramiz on signing with the @Packers! Ramiz played collegiately at @NevadaFootball and was a 2-time @USFL Player of the week this season with the @USFLMaulers who hit a 61 yard FG this season vs @USFLGenerals. He previously spent time with the @Bears. pic.twitter.com/fMy0dRBSN5 — Paul Sheehy (@ProStarSports) August 14, 2022

Ahmed, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Nevada back in April. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Bears.

He then wound up playing for both the Pittsburgh Maulers and the New Jersey Generals in the USFL.

During his college career at Nevada, Ahmed converted 40 of 45 field goal attempts (88.9 percent) to go along with 15 of 20 (75 percent) extra-point tries over the course of two seasons and 14 games.