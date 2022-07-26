Packers Signing OL Ty Clary

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Green Bay Packers are signing rookie OL Ty Clary to a contract, per his agent. 

He adds Clary is ready now after initially signing with the Dolphins but being waived with a failed physical. 

Clary, 6-4 and 299 pounds, signed with the Dolphins initially as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas.

During his four-year college career, Clary appeared in 39 games and made 34 starts between center and both guard spots. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply