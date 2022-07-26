Packers Signing OL Ty Clary

The Green Bay Packers are signing rookie OL Ty Clary to a contract, per his agent.
The Green Bay Packers are signing my client Ty Clary (OL, Arkansas) to a one-year deal. Talented rookie lineman signed with the Dolphins after the draft but wasn't quite recovered from shoulder surgery.
— Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) July 26, 2022
He adds Clary is ready now after initially signing with the Dolphins but being waived with a failed physical.
Clary, 6-4 and 299 pounds, signed with the Dolphins initially as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas.
During his four-year college career, Clary appeared in 39 games and made 34 starts between center and both guard spots.
