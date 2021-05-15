Packers Signing QB Kurt Benkert

The Packers are signing QB Kurt Benkert to a contract after he tried out for the team during their rookie minicamp, according to his Twitter account.

The best advice I can give anyone is to believe in yourself. @packers ✍🏻 I’m so thankful. pic.twitter.com/L2W7laiR44 — Kurt Benkert 👻 (@KurtBenkert) May 15, 2021

Benkert, 25, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2018. He was waived by the team coming out of the preseason but later re-signed to Atlanta’s practice squad.

Benkert re-signed with the Falcons on a futures deal for the 2019 season. He spent the 2020 season on their practice squad and was signed to a futures deal initially for 2021 before being waived in February.

Benkert has yet to appear in a regular-season NFL game.