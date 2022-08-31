Packers Signing S Rudy Ford

According to Mike Garafolo, the Packers are signing S Rudy Ford to the roster.

Ford is known as a special teams ace, which has been a point of focus to improve for Green Bay this offseason. But there also could be a role for him as the third safety on defense.

He was let go by the Jaguars during roster cuts earlier this week.

Ford, 27, was selected in the sixth round out of Auburn in 2017 by the Cardinals. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.54 million contract and set to make a base salary of $645,000 when he was traded to the Eagles during the 2019 preseason.

He played out the rest of his rookie deal with the Eagles and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a two-year deal with the Jaguars in 2021. Jacksonville released him coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Ford appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars and recorded 53 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and three pass defenses.