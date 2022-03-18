Packers ‘Very Interested’ In Re-Signing WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the Packers are “very interested” in re-signing free agent WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling and have asked him to wait on a decision.

According to Silverstein, it wouldn’t be surprising if a deal between Green Bay and Valdes-Scantling gets done.

Silverstein adds that Valdes-Scantling has been looking for a one-year deal in the range of $7-10 million.

The Packers surprisingly traded away All-Pro receiver Davante Adams last night to the Raiders, so they now have a huge hole to fill at receiver and some additional cap space to work with.

The Patriots, Lions, Chiefs, Raiders, Bears, 49ers, Colts and Texans have all been linked to Valdes-Scantling since the start of free agency.

Valdes-Scantling, 27, was a fifth-round pick by the Packers out of USF back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,677,553 rookie deal with the Packers that included a $217,553 signing bonus. He is set to become a free agent in 2022 following this season.

Valdes-Scantling is an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2022.

In 2021, Valdes-Scantling appeared in 11 games for the Packers and caught 26 passes for 430 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.