Panther Signing DT Shy Tuttle To Three-Year, $19.5M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Panthers are signing DT Shy Tuttle to a three-year, $19.5 million deal that includes $13 million guaranteed.

Tuttle, 27, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee in 2019. He signed a three-year, $1.17 million deal and made the team each of his first three seasons.

He was testing the open market for the first time in his career after being re-signed by the Saints as an RFA back in 2021.

In 2022, Tuttle appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and recorded 26 tackles and recorded two sacks.