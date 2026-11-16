The Carolina Panthers are promoting CB Marco Wilson from the practice squad to the active roster, per Adam Schefter.

He’s started the past three games for the Panthers this year after injuries have hit their corner room hard and is out of elevations.

Mike Kaye reports the corresponding cut will be OLB Nick Hampton.

Wilson, 27, was drafted by the Cardinals out of Florida in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the third year of a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract when Arizona waived him and he was claimed by New England.

Cincinnati claimed Wilson off waivers after the Patriots let him go in November 2024. They brought him back on a one-year deal for the 2025 season. He then signed with the Dolphins in March 2026 before being cut in August.

Wilson then joined the Panthers’ practice squad.

In 2026, Wilson has appeared in three games for the Panthers, recording 15 total tackles and four pass deflections.