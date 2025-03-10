Panthers Re-Signing CB Michael Jackson

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Panthers are re-signing CB Michael Jackson to a two-year contract worth $14.5 million.

Jackson, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.8 million contract with Dallas, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Dallas re-signed Jackson to their practice squad before the Lions added him to their active roster in October. He was traded from Detroit to New England for a conditional pick in 2020 before being waived. He returned to the Patriots practice squad.

Jackson was waived again by New England coming out of the preseason in 2021 and signed with the Seahawks practice squad this time. He signed a futures deal for the 2022 season and returned as an exclusive rights-free agent.

Seattle tendered Jackson as a restricted free agent last offseason, then revised his contract before trading him to the Panthers.

In 2024, Jackson appeared in 17 games for the Panthers and made 17 starts for them at cornerback while recording 76 tackles, two itnerceptions and 17 pass defenses.