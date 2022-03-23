Panthers Re-Signing CB Rashaan Melvin To One-Year Deal

The Carolina Panthers announced that they are re-signing veteran CB Rashaan Melvin to a one-year contract.

Melvin, 32, originally signed with the Buccaneers in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois. He has played for a few teams since the Buccaneers cut him before the start of the 2014 season including the Dolphins, Ravens, and Patriots.

The Raiders signed Melvin to a one-year, $6.5 million contract in 2018 and he took another one-year deal a year later with the Lions worth $3.5 million. In 2020, he signed a one-year, $2.25 million deal with the Jaguars, but opted out of the season. Jacksonville released him after the season.

He caught on with the Panthers on a one-year deal for 2021 but was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. The team later brought in up to the active roster.

In 2021, Melvin appeared in ten games for the Panthers and recorded 16 total tackles.