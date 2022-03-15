Panthers Re-Signing DB Sean Chandler

The Carolina Panthers announced on Tuesday that they are re-signing DB Sean Chandler.

#Panthers agree to terms with Sean Chandlerhttps://t.co/WbxI9H2RXe — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) March 15, 2022

Chandler, 25, signed on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Temple back in 2018. He wound up making New York’s active roster during his rookie season.

The Giants later cut Chandler during the season and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since. He then caught on with the Carolina Panthers in 2021.

In 2021, Chandler appeared in 15 games and recorded 48 tackles and a forced fumble.