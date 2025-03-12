Panthers Re-Signing WR Dan Chisena To One-Year Deal

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Panthers are re-signing WR Dan Chisena to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

Chisena, 27, signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State in 2020. He has spent the last three years bouncing between the Vikings’ active roster and practice squad.

The Steelers signed him to a futures deal in January but he was among Pittsburgh’s final roster cuts before joining the practice squad in Arizona. He bounced on and off the Cardinals’ taxi squad before catching on with the Ravens in the playoffs.

He signed a futures deal with the Cardinals last offseason. He was cut loose in October and caught on with the Panthers soon after.

In 2024, Chisena appeared in six games for the Panthers and recorded three receptions for 37 yards (12.3 YPC).