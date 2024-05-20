Panthers Sign International DT Junior Aho

The Carolina Panthers have signed DT Junior Aho to the roster and received a roster exemption for him through the International Pathway Program.

He won’t count against the 90-man roster limit and can also be carried as an extra player on the practice squad this season.

Aho, 25, is from France and played college football at SMU. He was not drafted during the 2022 NFL Draft but signed on with the Vikings afterward and was designated an International Pathway Player.

Minnesota declined to bring him back on a futures contract this offseason.

During his three-year college career, Aho appeared in 24 games and recorded 43 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and two forced fumbles.